The Chrome Cast 59: Lenovo Chromebook Duet and Pixel Buds can be ordered and the Chromecast gets a remote

This week has been pretty insane around the Chrome Unboxed office. From the arrival of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy to the Pixel Buds official launch to PUBG on Stadia, there has been something new every day for us to try, talk about, and digest. We expect this type of action in the fourth quarter of each year, but in late spring and early summer, we’re usually on the hunt for things to talk about. That is just not the case at all right now.
In a nutshell, we’re talking through the release of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet on May 6th from Best Buy, the arrival of the Pixel Buds and our first impressions with them, the rumored Chromecast Ultra 2 with a remote, PUBG showing up for Stadia, and a new way Chromebooks might get a much longer lease on life. All that and we only covered half of all the stuff that went down this week. Check the show notes below, but also browse the main feed on the website to catch up on everything that has happened in the Google world this week.
Notable Links
