Win a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

While we don’t have a new, flagship-level Galaxy Chromebook in the works right now, Samsung’s latest entry-level Chrome OS laptop is the newest entry in the Galaxy Chromebook lineup and we were able to get our hands on one not to long ago and do an unboxing. While the screen isn’t the best thing we’ve ever seen, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is attractive and affordable with a solid keyboard and great speakers.

When we bought it to unbox, we knew we’d be giving it away, and the time for that giveaway is now. While this Chromebook isn’t at the top of our list when all Chromebooks are considered, it is in our Best Chromebooks of 2021 list as an honorable mention in the $0-$349 range. And let’s face it: anytime you can get a Chromebook for absolutely no money, that’s a pretty good day, right?

Some quick ground rules

This one will work like many of the other giveaways we’ve done, but here’s a quick rundown on the setup. This giveaway will run until January 31st, giving you basically until the end of the month. You can enter in a handful of ways below (the more ways you enter, the better your chances will be) and we’ll actually draw for the winner on January 31st at 10:00am EST. The winner will be notified via the email provided via the entry form below and if your name is drawn, you will have 48 hours to respond to our email, so be sure to be checking your inbox on the 31st (including the spam folder) at 10:00am and best of luck and from the entire team here at Chrome Unboxed!