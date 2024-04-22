The best sub-$200 Chromebook deal is back

It’s been a little while, but one of the best super-affordable Chromebook deals is back in the form of the Lenovo Slim 3. While this device clearly isn’t out to break speed records or dazzle users with the latest-greatest hardware on the market, it does a fantastic job of getting the basic really right while generally keeping the budget in check.

When big discounts arrive for the Slim 3, however, that’s when things get way more interesting. Right now, you can head over to Best Buy and pick up this capable, well-made, affordable Chromebook for only $189 – a massive $130 off the already low price it normally sits at.

Now, don’t mishear me on this: the Slim 3 is definitely in the affordable Chromebook category – it just doesn’t always feel like it. From the way it is constructed to the look and feel of this device, Lenovo did a fantastic job of cutting all the right corners to get the overall Chromebook experience in a very solid spot.

The biggest inclusion here is the 300 nit 14-inch IPS screen that looks so much better than anything else in this price range. The internals are good for general purpose tasks, giving you the new MediaTek Kompanio 520, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to work with. A solid keyboard, trackpad and upward firing speakers round out the fanless package and make for a nice all around Chromebook that is worth far more than this current $189 asking price.

But it will likely only last the week. We’ve seen a few small discounts in the past months on this Chromebook, but not this large. For $189, you can’t go wrong with this one, so don’t wait if you’ve been looking for a great, affordable Chromebook to snag at an unbeatable price.

