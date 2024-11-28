Best Chromebooks of 2024 [VIDEO]

It’s that time of year again where we look at the growing, evolving Chromebook landscape and pick what we feel are the best devices out there for you to consider buying for yourself or a loved one. We’re not messing with categories or any sort of grouping this time around; I simply want to give you the list of Chromebooks I think are flat-out the best you can buy.

Prices are always all over the place on all these Chromebooks, so talking about things in terms of “best value” or “best deal” isn’t as applicable as it once was. Instead, I’ve put together a list of the 7 Chromebooks that I’d personally give to anyone asking me about purchasing a new device right now.

Each of these devices offer up something a bit unique, and every single one is a fantastic example of what a great Chromebook is. Their prices on any given day can range from $300 to $700, so I’m not going to get deep into what each one costs because it can vary so much from one day to the next. Instead, let’s just take a wide-angle look at my 7 favorites as 2024 comes to a close so I can share just a bit about why I’d recommend each one.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

These devices aren’t in order, but I did put this one first because it is my current favorite. Since completing the reviews we’ve had lingering here at Chrome Unboxed, I immediately jumped back to the Galaxy Chromebook Plus as my daily driver and I haven’t looked back.

The AMOLED screen, responsive backlit keyboard, massive glass trackpad and absurdly thin build make this a Chromebook I love to use and love picking up and putting in my bag at the end of the day. The 13th-gen Core 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage mean it can handle anything I throw at it, and the port selection is comprehensive, too. There just so much to like about the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, and it is super-easy to recommend.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus

In a similar fashion, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a shining example of how to build an impressive, high-end Chromebook Plus. While not as wildly thin as the Samsung, it still maintains a very low profile, is built of all aluminum, and comes packing some specs that outdo nearly every other Chromebook available.

You get a 14-inch, 16:10 screen that hits 500 nits of brightness, is QHD, and 120Hz, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in a chassis that houses a huge, glass trackpad, backlit keyboard, and all the ports you could ask for. The webcam is 8MP, the Core 5 Ultra processor is crazy-fast, and the fingerprint scanner is a nice touch. Even at $699 most days, this is a fantastic, high-end Chromebook that delivers one of the absolute best experiences you can get in the ChromeOS world right now.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

As they’ve done for the every single generation of this Chromebook, Acer has simply nailed it with the latest iteration of the Spin 714. The all-aluminum chassis is rigid and well-made, the backlit keyboard and Ocean glass trackpad are a treat to use, the Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage give you all the speed and space you could ask for, and the 14-inch 16:10 screen gorgeous and plenty bright at 350 nits. Oh, and it converts to tablet mode and has USI pen support as well. It’s easily one of the best Chromebooks you can buy in 2024.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is the latest in the long line of Duet tablets from Lenovo, and it’s easy to call it the best yet. Taking what they’ve done in the original Duet and the Duet 3 that followed, Lenovo has continued to iterate their way to a superb all-around detachable Chromebook.

The 11″ screen is just as stunning as years past, the new pen slot works like a charm, the wild, angled kickstand feels inspired and the spill-resistant keyboard is the best they’ve ever shipped in a Duet. With the Kompanio 838 powering things under the hood, it’s also the fastest Duet we’ve had yet, and paired up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you have a potent little Chromebook tablet on your hands that is an absolute joy to use on the go or at the desk.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

One of my favorite Chromebooks for the past couple years when it comes to versatility and price has been the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. Replacing the original 516 GE, this new Plus-branded version simply iterates a bit on what the original was so good at.

This 16-inch Chromebook is packed with a fast Core 5-120U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of stoarage. The 16:10 screen is one of my all time favorites, coming in at 16-inches, 120Hz, QHD, 350 nits of brightness. It’s fantastic for anything you want to do, including a bit of game streaming. The RGB keyboard is brighter than before, the upward-facing speakers are a bit louder, and the new all-black chassis just looks sweet and still weighs in at only 3.75 pounds. If you want a bigger Chromebook with all the bells and whistles, this is the one for you.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is the poster child for iteration, and the newer model made moves in the right direction for sure. It’s a standard 14-inch Chromebook with just enough specs to make it a Chromebook Plus model, but the latest update gives it some serious power under the hood with the Intel Core i5-1335U.

Pair that up with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, the striking all-white chassis and you have a great combo that is just $499 on a normal day. When it regularly dips down to around $349, it’s a crazy deal that gets you lots of performance, a lot of pleasing aesthetics, and an added touchscreen for not a lot of money.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is what I would consider one of the best all-around Plus models available for the price. It doesn’t stand out with a bunch of superlative, and instead gets the basics right on a budget.

Lenovo went with the now-popularized 16:10 screen, got it up to 300 nits, and combined it with solid internals, decent upward-facing speakers, a solid keyboard/trackpad combo, and put it all in a convertible chassis that supports USI pens. It’s been with us since late 2023, but every time I think about a solid, well-rounded example of Chromebook Plus, this one comes to mind. And when it goes on sale, it always makes for a great value proposition.

And that wraps up our Best Chromebooks of 2024. There are a lot of options out there for you to buy for yourself or a loved one, and it’s my sincere hope that this list drastically helps you narrow those choices down a bit. There’s not a device in this group that I’d be unhappy with, and I feel like that will be the case for you as well. Keep an eye out for deals on every one of these models, too, because there always seems to be a discount just around the corner.