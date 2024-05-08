Cut out the algorithms and search engines. Connect with Chrome Unboxed directly.

Choose a Chrome Unboxed Plus plan

Monthly – Yearly – Gift

All of this began on Robby’s kitchen floor as he unboxed the HP Chromebook 14 and we have now grown to the point where this “side-hustle” has turned into an industry-leading website, podcast, and a successful YouTube channel. We are committed to creating the highest-quality content possible so that more people can discover the greatness of Chromebooks and Chrome OS.

Your contributions will help our small, independent team to focus on producing great content and will allow us to continue to grow Chrome Unboxed.

Chrome Unboxed Plus

Support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits:

Ad-free access to mobile and desktop versions of ChromeUnboxed.com

Access to our private Discord community to chat with team Chrome Unboxed and other ChromeOS/Google enthusiast

Exclusive member-only giveaways

Early access to our YouTube videos (via Discord)

Ad-free feed for The Chrome Cast podcast

FAQ

Can I support Mo News by giving more than $7 / month?

Absolutely! With any of the Mo News Premium plans, you’ll have the option to increase your monthly or annual amount to whatever you’d like. when you’re signing up.

You can also change your pricing (as long as it’s not lower than the promoted plan price) after you’ve signed up by logging in and going to “Account > Subscriptions > Change Price”.

Is your free news coverage going away or decreasing?

No. Our free news coverage on our main Instagram and our daily podcast will remain the same, and will not move behind a paywall. We believe that credible, nonbiased news coverage should be accessible to anyone who values fact-based journalism.

Can I give someone a membership as a gift?

Yes, you can give an annual membership as a gift here.

OTHER FAQ FROM PROOF