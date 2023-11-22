The best Chromebook deals today: November 22, 2023 edition

For at least the foreseeable future, there are going to be great Chromebook deals available. But those deals shift, move and change frequently. In response to this, we try our best to highlight individual deals that are not just a great savings, but a great value as well. But our posts for those deals are more about highlighting certain Chromebooks, and it can be hard to sort through it all when the time comes to make a purchase.

Hence, this post that will be updated on a near-daily basis to reflect the best Chromebooks out there that are currently on sale. We want to shine a consistent light on Chromebooks that offer great value and give you – the consumer – an easy way to sort through deals that can sometimes get a bit confusing to parse.

I wrote a buying guide of sorts on wading through the rough waters of good and bad deals on new and old devices, and if you don’t find what you are looking for on any given day, I’d recommend giving that a read so you can go and make your own decisions across multiple retailers.

But for those of you who simply want the best deals on any given day in one place that is easy to see, understand, and digest, this will be your spot. Bookmark it for later and be sure to make this a priority spot to visit down the road when the time comes to shop for the right Chromebook at the right price.

10 BEST CHROMEBOOK DEALS TODAY

Acer Chromebook 516 GE ($449) The HP x360 14c is one of the nicest Chromebook Plus models available and it comes with a fingerprint scanner, great speakers, a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 1080p webcam, fast internals, and an expanded 256GB of storage. It is also a convertible and is one of the slimmest Chromebooks you can buy right now. With that attractive chassis comes one of the comfiest keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy and the entire package comes together for a fantastic Chromebook experience.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ($469.99) This year's iteration of the Spin 714 continues the already-great equation from last-year's model, delivering a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 nits, a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam, upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis. It's one of the best Chromebooks available, and deeply discounted right now.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook ($149) The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is one of my favorite affordable Chromebooks of 2023. With a superb build quality (despite being all plastic) and a shockingly great screen at this price point, the Slim 3 feels far nicer than its price tag the moment you open the lid.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook ($179) This little device has been on the radar for almost a year, and it is still impressing me to this day. Lenovo has made a Flex 3 Chromebook for many years, but there's something special about this one. With a far higher attention to detail, better build quality and a knockout 16:10 FHD screen for this price point, the Lenovo Flex 3i is already a great purchase at full price, but it's wildly discounted right now!

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 ($329) For the Duet 5, the superlatives are numerous, including a 13.3-inch OLED screen, a thin/light build, quad speakers, and an included keyboard case that makes this tablet truly usable both on a desk and in your lap if you need to get some work done. With the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you’ll be able to knock quite a few tasks out with ease when needed. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 ($269) Imagine taking all the good stuff I just said about the Duet 5 and shrinking it down to an even more portable size. The Duet 3 manages this and still delivers a fantastic overall experience as a tablet and as a Chromebook on the desk. With the Duet 3’s smaller 11-inch size and 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get a bit of a better one-handed tablet experience, too. Buy at Best Buy

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c ($379) The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c comes with a fingerprint scanner, great speakers, a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 1080p webcam, fast internals, and an expanded 256GB of storage. The attractive chassis also comes with one of the comfiest keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy and the entire package comes together for a fantastic Chromebook experience. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus ($379) The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is convertible, USI compatible, and comes with the latest Intel Core i3-1315U. With the Chromebook Plus-required 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, this Chromebook is plenty fast and easy on the eyes, too. The 14-inch 16:10 1920×1200 IPS screen is sharp, colorful, and bright at 300 nits. With upward-firing speakers, the overall package – like it is on most of these Chromebook Plus models so far – is quite good. Buy at Best Buy

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip ($299) With the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip, you’re getting a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen, a great keyboard/trackpad, solid speakers, a rigid chassis, and decently-fast internals. While the newer Ryzen 3 7320C isn’t the fastest processor we’ve tested, it had no problem keeping up with my standard workflow whatsoever. And with ChromePlus, you get all the new software perks and will continue to get those updates moving forward. Buy at Best Buy ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 [Gray] ($349) With easily the most enticing exterior of all the new Chromebook Plus models, the ASUS CX34 strikes a great balance of style, functionality and affordability. With a 14-inch IPS display, white exterior (the one on sale is gray), generous trackpad, comfy keyboard, and fast Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this device is a great showcase of what is possible when manufacturers stick to the Chromebook Plus spec. Buy at Costco

