The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to just $349

It’s been a few months since the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 drastically fell in price all the way down to $349 and then on to only $299 a week later. Though I was lukewarm about it at the launch of this device, even I had to admit that sort of pricing for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is pretty compelling. When that deal dried up, I wondered to myself if that would be the last time it showed up like that.

But here we are in mid-April and a 50% off deal is back once again for the Galaxy Chromebook 2. While not marked as a clearance item still, I’d have to think we’re coming to that point with this device. It’s a few years old now with its slightly aging 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, but don’t mistake this one completely as a has-been. There’s life yet in the Galaxy Chromebook 2 at this sort of price.

The 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside is perfectly capable, and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage line up perfectly with the Chromebook Plus spec. With the only QLED screen ever in a Chromebook mixed with the shocking, red chassis, this convertible device still brings a lot to the table for just $349.

Sure, I was hard on it in the review, but at the time it didn’t make much sense. It was the sequel to a device that is still superior to it in nearly every way, and it simply cost too much at $699. Anywhere near that price and I’d still tell you to look elsewhere, but price informs opinion, and the things I disliked about the Galaxy Chromebook 2 dissolve in light of this frankly-ridiculous price. Don’t miss it this time around.

