For $349, the ASUS CM34 Chromebook Plus is tough to beat

Chromebook deals are fickle and interesting for certain. They come and go, change and evolve, but always make buying decisions very interesting along the way. For instance, today, you can get the well-made, incredibly solid ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 for a full $150 off, bringing its price down to a ludicrous $349. We’ve seen this deal before here and there, and each time it arrives, I can confidently tell you that we are in buy it now territory.

Even at the full $499 MSRP, I think ASUS got so much right in the CM34, but a price reduction like this just makes the value proposition on this one undeniable. For $349, you are getting a solid, rigid Chromebook that can take a bit of a beating with it’s MIL-STD 810H rated build, a 14-inch IPS 16:10 300 nit screen, solid keyboard and trackpad, and swift AMD Ryzen 3 7320C internals.

It’s Chromebook Plus, and if we’ve done nothing over the past few months, I know we’ve beat that drum enough that most of you know that branding on the lid means you’re getting a great experience overall. But the CM34 goes a bit above and beyond since it also is a convertible that can be used in tablet, tent, and presentations modes if needed, too. Point being, with this device, you are getting a lot for a small amount of money, so get it while you can. Deals on this one can disappear for weeks.

