Lenovo Chromebook Duet preorder is back with a new shipping date

We’re still waiting on an “official” release date for Lenovo’s elusive Chromebook Duet tablet but if Best Buy’s website is correct, May 6 could be the big day. Just one day after preorders for the 128GB model of the Duet went live on Best Buy’s site, the electronics retailer updated the listing to “coming soon” and the ability to order the tablet was no more. Presumably, one of two things happened. One, Best Buy jumped the gun on listing the Duet for sale or two, the highly-anticipated tablet is so popular that Best Buy’s initial preorder inventory was exhausted before it even arrived.

It now appears that the latter may be the case. Just a few hours after removing preorders, Best Buy has relisted the Chromebook Duet and you can place an order to reserve yours. However, while the “release date” hasn’t changed, the shipping date is now May 20. That’s a tad later than the original date of May 11 which tells me that Best Buy’s first round of inventory will likely ship out on the 11th with this second round shipping out on or around the 20th which is probably when they’re receiving the second batch. Whatever the case may be, preorders are back at Best Buy and you can secure the 128GB model and fingers crossed, have it in hand before the end of May. Find the Lenovo Chromebook Duet in The Chrome Shop at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop