Just like that, Best Buy pulls down the Lenovo Chromebook Duet pre-orders

I warned about this possibility in the post yesterday, but it seems the pre-order status of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet has already shifted to a “coming soon” status. If you search for the device on Best Buy’s website, you’ll still see the option to pre-order in the search result, but clicking that button only gives you an error. Clicking into the actual product now gives you no options to order at all and in the place of the pre-order button is simply a placeholder that reads “coming soon.”

We’ve reached out to Best Buy to clarify, but these things usually come down to one of two scenarios: either all the media coverage of the pre-order preemptively sold them out or the pre-order was a mistake that never should have gone live to begin with. Either way, in the event that you didn’t pre-order before now, we’re simply not sure when the opportunity will arise again.

current state of my pre-order

For what its worth, my personal order is still standing and still showing an estimated ship date of May 11th. What I take this to mean is Best Buy might have already pre-sold all the allocated units they plan to have by May 6th and are simply suspending further orders for the time being. If the listing was a mistake, it would be far more likely that the entire product page would be removed instead. As that hasn’t happened, I’m hopeful that the response was high and Best Buy sold through all the inventory they plan to get on launch faster than they likely thought they would.

We’re looking each day for other pre-orders to emerge at other outlets including Lenovo’s website and we’ll update the second we have any other information for those of you who didn’t get the chance to snag your Chromebook Duet before Best Buy removed the ability to.

Thanks to Kyle over at 9to5 Google for the heads-up!