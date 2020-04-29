The Lenovo Chromebook Duet has a ship date and pre-order available

I guess its just going to be that sort of week, huh? Monday started off with the Pixel Buds app showing up, followed swiftly by the arrival of the wireless earbuds at various online retailers. Tuesday gave us the latest Stadia Connect and brought PUBG to Stadia, a long-held wish of mine. Today, the Pixel Buds arrived via FedEx and now, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is available for purchase with a shipping date attached. The only thing left is to see the Pixel 4a launch!

Right now, I’ve successfully placed my order for the Duet on the Best Buy website and everything is in place for the device to ship out on May 11th. For what it’s worth, the actual date of availability is May 6th. Right now, we’re unsure if that is the official date from Lenovo, but we’ve seen Best Buy jump the gun a bit before with Chromebook releases and these dates are usually pretty close. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, it was spot on.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop

Right now, we’re only seeing the 128GB model listed, but that is honestly the version I would whole-heartedly suggest for everyone. The base price of $279 we’ve known about all along is for the 64GB version, so a $20 upgrade to double your storage is basically a no-brainer. At $299, you are getting a whole lot to love in this device, including the bundled keyboard and USB-C to 3.5mm adapter since the headphone jack is gone.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Hands-On and First Impressions I guess its just going to be that sort of week, huh? Monday started off with the Pixel Buds app showing up, followed swiftly by the arrival of the wireless earbuds at various online retailers. Tuesday gave us the latest Stadia Connect and brought PUBG to Stadia, a long-held wish of mine. Today, the

While we’re not fully sure that this listing will stick around without disappearing before launch, I can confirm my order has fully been placed and a tentative ship date of May 11th is showing. Best Buy tends to be very conservative on their shipping estimations, so I’d assume it will actually ship on May 6th when it becomes available. That’s not much longer to wait and if you are excited to get this device, I’d go ahead and place a pre-order if I were you. We expect Lenovo to have plenty of stock on hand, but you never know. We’ll also continue to update Chrome Shop with other retailers as time goes by.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Thanks to Jace G. for the tip!