Samsung Galaxy Chromebook gets a new landing page, release date and LTE option

As we move closer and closer to the spring, we know that a few big Chromebook releases are looming large in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. We’re also anticipating the arrival of the Pixel Buds 2 at any time now, so the next few weeks are shaping up to be a fun time in the Google hardware world. While we don’t have firm dates yet for the ASUS Flip C436 or those Pixel Buds, it turns out that we now have an official landing page for the Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung along with a Best Buy listing that bears a release date.

Mark your calendars for April 6th as this is the day Best Buy shows availability for the biggest, baddest Chromebook around. At CES 2020, Samsung told us the Galaxy Chromebook would launch late March, so this date could shift a bit. Or Samsung could offer up the Galaxy Chromebook themselves a tad bit before this date Best Buy is advertising. Either way, it looks like we’ll all be able to get our hands on a Galaxy Chromebook in the next 6 weeks or so. You can check out Best Buy’s official listing here if you are interested in bookmarking it for the future.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Hands-On & First Impressions As we move closer and closer to the spring, we know that a few big Chromebook releases are looming large in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. We're also anticipating the arrival of the Pixel Buds 2 at any time now, so the next few weeks are shaping up to be a fun time

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

Next up, Samsung finally has an official landing page for the Galaxy Chromebook that offers up most of the same info that Google’s existing landing page offers. Images are nice and the presentation is great, but under the specs section, another little interesting bit of information is on display. Under the ‘Network’ section, the page clearly lists an option for LTE. This wasn’t mentioned at CES, but we’ve known that ‘Hatch’ based boards like the Galaxy Chromebook have been tested and built with LTE in mind, so I’d say there’s a high likelihood of an LTE model shipping at some point.

There’s no direct pricing on an LTE option, nor are there other options for more RAM or storage listed on Samsung’s page. If we didn’t know better, the way the landing page lays things out, it would appear that the standard model of the Galaxy Chromebook simply comes with LTE. We don’t believe that to be the case, but it at least seems quite clear that there will be an option for it at some point in the future. Now we just need firm dates on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 and the Pixel Buds and I can start planning where all my money is going to disappear to.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

SOURCE: About Chromebooks