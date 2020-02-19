Google Pixel Buds 2 show up briefly at B&H, signaling imminent release

When Google announced the next version of the Pixel Buds, I was entranced. They put up a very alluring video at the October hardware event and just as my earbud dreams were coming true, my hopes were shattered with the ‘coming in Spring of 2020’ announcement. It honestly felt like a gut punch.

Pixel Buds Hands-on When Google announced the next version of the Pixel Buds, I was entranced. They put up a very alluring video at the October hardware event and just as my earbud dreams were coming true, my hopes were shattered with the 'coming in Spring of 2020' announcement. It honestly felt like a gut punch. https

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

That’s not to say that I wasn’t insanely impressed by the new earbuds. I was and am still eagerly awaiting them. The size, look, feel, and function of the Pixel Buds has me extremely excited for them to be my everyday carry headphones. Trying them on at the event, they are light and comfortable, the case is easily pocketable, they look great, and I have little doubt they will also sound good. With what I expect to be a simple integration with Pixel phones, these upcoming earbuds check all the boxes of what I want from my headphones.

That pesky part about a far off release date may be getting a bit of reprieve, too, if an accidental listing over at B&H is any indication. 9to5 Google reported stumbling across a pre-order page for the white version of the new Pixel Buds just yesterday, but the page has since been taken down. For what it is worth, the page allowed users to actually place their orders even though a shipping date was not provided. Things like this happen from time to time with pages going live a bit before they are meant to, but it generally means the actual release is just around the corner.

So far, the earbuds haven’t appeared in any other corner of the internet, but I’m very hopeful that Google pulls the wraps off and lets us begin ordering the Pixel Buds soon. Technically, Spring isn’t until later in March, but a slightly earlier timeline would be welcome by just about everyone, I suspect. Along with the anticipated release of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, it seems March could be a very, very fun month indeed.