Citing delays, ASUS now expects the Chromebook Flip C436 to be available mid-March

Since CES 2020 a bit over a month ago, we went from expecting the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 sometime in March to getting hyped about a February 24th release. The reason for that new, hard date was an Amazon page that went live before it was supposed to, displaying a shipping date of February 24th right in the product description. Furthermore, though the page was taken down quite swiftly, ASUS did confirm to us that the listing was legit and was simply not supposed to be public-facing so soon.

This led us to the now-confirmed assumption that ASUS had moved up the release date on the Flip C436 and, if you ask me, that is always a good thing. The less time manufacturers can put between the unveiling of a product and the ability to purchase it, the better. With the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook also slated to show up in the latter parts of March, ASUS would do well to get their new flagship Chromebook into as many hands, videos, and Best Buys as possible before Samsung slides into the space.

After speaking with our contact at ASUS, it seems the release date of the Flip C436 will now be aimed at more of a mid-March time frame. Apparently a few delays have caused the date to be pushed back a bit from what we saw in the Amazon listing, but as long as mid-March is the new target, I don’t think anyone should get too worked up about it. After all, when we spoke with ASUS in Las Vegas, early March was the release window, so they really aren’t moving too far off of that initial promise.

Unless any new announcements come up between now and then, we probably won’t see any new Chromebooks for about a month from now. I’d expect Samsung to be a bit splashy with the release date for the Galaxy Chromebook, but ASUS is going to take a more laid back approach to the Flip C436 launch. We’ve been told no hard launch date or launch events will be happening around this Chromebook, so I’d expect we’ll see it just show up the way most Chromebooks do: out of nowhere with little warning. Either way, we’re excited for this one to become available and I know many of you are as well. It won’t be long, now.

