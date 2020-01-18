ASUS Chromebook C436 gets a release date and multiple models up for pre-order

Thanks to Google, we already got an early look at pricing for ASUS’ latest flagship, the Chromebook Flip C436. Now, thanks to one of our readers, we now have more details on what the $799 base model offers and when it will be available. Amazon has listed the $799 version alongside a $999 model and they’re actually available for pre-order today. Equally as exciting is the fact that Amazon has listed a release date of February 24th for both models. That could make the Flip C436 the first to market among this next generation of Chromebooks.

Now that we have pricing and specs on two of the ASUS models, it now becomes even more difficult to decide who the clear winner is between this and Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook. Yes, the Samsung is strikingly beautiful with its Fiesta Red finish. Yes, it has that gorgeous 4K AMOLED display and yes, it comes with a garaged stylus that some of us prefer over a pen-style writer that you have to keep in your bag. However, if you’re more interested in the specs than the pizazz, you may already be leaning towards the ASUS and these listings could very well push you over the edge.

For $799, the entry-level ASUS comes with a Core i3-10110U that will most certainly perform handsomely for even the average power users. Matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB NVMe storage, we’re talking Pixelbook specs and then some with the addition of a fingerprint sensor and the USI universal stylus support. That’s all wrapped in an ultra-premium chassis that looks and feels as fancy as just about anything on the market.

Stepping up to the $999 version and you get the same Core i5-10210U found in the Samsung but you’ll double the RAM to 16GB and the storage to a whopping 512GB of NVMe. All of this for the price of the base model Pixelbook and believe me, this thing is going to be a beast. Octane scores on some of these pre-production units put this Core i5 with only 8GB of RAM around 40,000 and honestly, you aren’t going to need more horsepower than that to do anything on Chrome OS. Both models are available for pre-order from Amazon with the release date being the 24th of February which means we’ll likely see it land at other retailers around the same time. You can check out the listings on The Chrome Shop at the link below.

Special thanks to Craig for this awesome find!