I took a break from playing PUBG on Stadia to tell you PUBG is now on Stadia

I’m not even sure I need to write much more than that title, but I will anyway. If you’ve been around Chrome Unboxed for any amount of time, you know our affinity for PUBG Mobile. It is almost a work religion for us that we partake in each day during our collective lunch break. We consider it a team building exercise that helps us develop communication and teamwork skills. Mostly, though, we just love playing the game.

Sure, there are some differences in playing the mobile version versus the full-blown desktop/console game, but the premise and strategy are all the same. Jump in, find stuff, and formulate a plan to take out anyone in your way. As the originator of the Battle Royale genre, PUBG still stands alone as my favorite version of the fight-to-the-death game. I play Fortnite from time to time and Call of Duty Mobile has a decent Battle Royale mode, but there’s just something special about PUBG.

Today, during Stadia Connect, new games were announced and some thoughts on the platform were shared, but my entire focus from the get-go was on PUBG. Gabriel loaded up the video at noon and scrubbed through it quickly to see what was going to be talked about. When he saw some footage of PUBG, I audibly gasped. Playing PUBG on my Chromebook has been something I’ve longed to do since I discovered the game. While I always thought PUBG Mobile would eventually be the path to that reality, the entrance of Stadia made me hopeful that I’d one day be playing PUBG on the game streaming platform.

I had no inclination that this was coming today, so it’s been a massive surprise and I’ve honestly been anxious to get off work and really start playing. My title up there isn’t true: I’ve only played a few rounds of PUBG so far, but I can’t wait to dive in and do more. What I have seen is pretty amazing with crisp graphics, high frame rates, and cross-play already enabled. In my couple rounds, I’ve played with both XBOX, PC, and Stadia players alike. With the option of either controller or keyboard/mouse controls, you can jump in and play however you prefer.

Finally, the biggest benefit here is the fact that you can now play a AAA Battle Royale game on Stadia from a ton of devices, including Chromebooks. I have a lot to learn about the console version of PUBG and I need to get a lot better, but I’m so excited that the same Chromebook I’m typing this on right now can transition and let me fire up a game of PUBG instantly and get to playing. For me, this is finally my true Stadia moment where I have a game that lures me in to play it on a regular basis. I can’t wait to finally get started.

