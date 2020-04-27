Boom! Clearly White Pixel Buds now available from Google, Best Buy and T-Mobile

As we discussed this morning’s news about the Google Pixel Buds app showing up in the Play Store, the inevitable topic of “when will they drop” hit the table. Ben Schoon had already tweeted that his expectations were high that we’d see the long-anticipated wireless earbuds arrive today. Given the nature of these things, we were inclined to think the same, and therefore, we kept the product pages open and refreshing in anticipation that the Pixel Buds would become available at noon which is 9 a.m. Google time.

Looks like the suspicions were spot on. Just a few minutes after noon, our Twitter account exploded with mentions that the Pixel Buds had arrived not only at the Google Store but of all places, T-Mobile. We quickly checked the usual sellers and sure enough, the Clearly White Pixel Buds are now available for order from Google, Best Buy and yes, the T-Mobile website. You can even put $90 down and pay the rest off at $7.50/month. Before you grab your wallet, be forewarned that the Cleary white models are the only ones available at the moment. So, if you were hoping for black, mint, or Oh so orange, your wait isn’t over.

Clearly White Pixel Buds @ T-Mobile

If you were hoping to pop over to the nearest Best Buy or maybe even TMO, you’re out of luck. The Pixel Buds are only available online with direct shipping but T-Mobile’s site says that the earbuds will begin shipping today. You can find the available listings by heading over to The Chrome Shop. We’ll keep the page updates with new retailers and additional color options as they arrive. Yes, we’ve already ordered some and yes, we will be doing a review. Stay tuned.

Google Pixel Buds on Chrome Shop