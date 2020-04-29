There’s still one place you can pick up Google’s wireless Pixel Buds but you better act fast

Monday – Pixel Buds launch and the internet goes wild as the highly-anticipated #MadeByGoogle TWS earbuds go on sale at multiple retailers including Best Buy and a range of wireless carriers. Tuesday, reports begin rolling in that inventory has been depleted at most retailers and that the Google Store is probably the only place that still has them in stock. Today, it looks like Google wasn’t quite prepared for the onslaught of sales, or perhaps they just didn’t plan on selling that many Pixel Buds. Either way, the Google Store is back to a “waitlist” for all colors including Clearly White and every other retailer is now “Sold Out.”

Except for one… As Robby shared the news that the Pixel Buds were out of stock everywhere, I did a little model number search to see if there were any smaller sellers that still had them in stock. Not necessarily a “small” retailer but also not the first place I look for new products, ABT still has the Clearly White Pixel Buds listed “in stock.” To verify the validity of the inventory, I went ahead and placed an order for a pair and sure enough, the order went through. According to the email from ABT, it has been forwarded to the shipping department and I could have my new Pixel Buds in hand before the end of the day tomorrow. So, if you were planning on picking up some Pixel Buds, ABT may be your last hope for the time being while we wait for Google to get the supply chain up to speed. Chances are when word gets out, ABT will be sold out pretty fast. Check out the Pixel Buds at ABT at the link below.

Pixel Buds at ABT