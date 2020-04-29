Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet landing page goes live in the US, May launch looking good

“You won’t have to wait much longer.” That was the response from an undisclosed source when I asked for a ballpark release date for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Granted, that’s no surprise with how many listings have popped up around the web. Multiple Lenovo websites from various regions all over Europe have a landing page for the highly-anticipated Chromebook tablet. Amazon has some listings and the Duet is even in the top ten of most wished for laptops which is crazy. Needless to say, we’re getting really close and an update to the U.S. Lenovo site is a good indicator that the beginning of May could see the official launch of the Duet.

Doing my daily check for the Chromebook Duet, I didn’t find any new listings but I did find that the landing page is alive and ready for the tablet’s pending launch. Everything is in place including the anxiety-inducing “Coming Soon” badge right at the top of the page. If you’re like us, the anticipation is killing you and you’re probably refreshing the Duet listings like a mad person. Don’t feel bad. So are we. With any luck, we will see some sort of pre-order or perhaps even in-stock devices as soon as the calendar rolls over to May. In the meantime, we’ll keep tinkering with the Lenovo Chromebook 10e and waiting for the real deal.

Duet Chromebook Tablet at Lenovo

