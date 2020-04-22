Numerous new Lenovo Chromebook Duet landing pages signal massive, widescale roll-out

At this point, we’re all ready for the Lenovo Duet Chromebook to just show up already. With all the landing pages and product pages and pre-order pages already out there, we are likely not far off from a launch at this point. While future Chromebooks and other electronics may get delayed due to the pandemic, it looks like Lenovo is right on schedule with the Chromebook Duet and should deliver on the earlier promise of a May 2020 launch just around the corner.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Hands-On and First Impressions At this point, we're all ready for the Lenovo Duet Chromebook to just show up already. With all the landing pages and product pages and pre-order pages already out there, we are likely not far off from a launch at this point. While future Chromebooks and other electronics may get delayed due to the

As we eagerly await that day in May, there have been signs that we’ll see a pretty large release that, frankly, most Chromebooks just don’t get. Many times we see devices launch in the US or the UK first and trickle down to other markets over time. Even after that roll-out happens, tons of countries are simply left out of the fun.

For the Chromebook Duet, however, we’ve previously uncovered the fact that this Chromebook is already set to launch in the US, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, China and Australia, but we had no real confirmation of a launch anywhere in the UK or in other parts of Europe. Thanks to some conversation on Twitter, we now have solid proof that the Chromebook Duet is going to have wide availability in Europe after all.

A Twitter user by the name of GutoA (@cwlcymro) somehow came across the listing for the upcoming Chromebook tablet on the Lenovo Latvia site and then proceeded to check market after market by simply changing the country codes in the URL for the landing page. With this in mind, we started trying out a few countries and came away with the fact that it looks like many countries in the EU will be getting their hands on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, too. We can confirm UK, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Ireland look to have dedicated landing pages on Lenovo’s website for the Chromebook Duet, but there could easily be more.

What this all adds up to is a massive roll-out planned for the already-popular Chromebook Duet. Instead of focusing on a few countries at the outset, Lenovo looks to be mounting a large-scale distribution for this highly-anticipated tablet, and from the comments, traffic, and social media chatter, it seems most of you are quite ready for it. Keep in mind, however, that a landing page isn’t equal to a simultaneous arrival across the board. Unless Lenovo handles this better than any previous Chromebook debut ever, availability will happen in stages. Hopefully, however, the fact that so many store fronts and landing pages are already up and running in so many countries/languages points to a swift, wide availability throughout the month of May. Our fingers are crossed.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop