Amazon’s “Most Wished For” list foreshadows massive success Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet

For the past couple of years, it hasn’t been unusual to find one or more Chromebook models on Amazon’s top-seller lists or see a Chrome device carrying the coveted Amazon Choice badge that denotes a very popular product. Ever since the days of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, Chromebooks have grown in popularity among Amazon shoppers and that trend continues today but one device, in particular, has gained a massive following and it hasn’t even been released yet.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is poised the breathe new life into the struggling form-factor that is the Chrome OS tablet. Our limited hands-on time in Las Vegas revealed a device that offers one of the best tablet experiences we’ve ever seen and yet, has the horsepower to be a viable laptop that could serve as a primary device. While we’ve yet to see the Duet officially available, listings have been popping up all over the web and it appears that we’re not the only ones excited to get our hands on the tablet.

Amazon has a listing for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet but unlike many pre-release devices, you can’t place an order and wait for the stock to arrive. It is simply listed as “currently unavailable” and has been since it surfaced on the site. However, that hasn’t stopped the little tablet from garnering some serious popularity. Amazon has a nifty little section on their site titled “Most wished for” and the Chromebook Duet is right there near the top list. Yesterday afternoon, Lenovo’s unreleased tablet peaked at #6 in the laptop category of this list before settling in at #10 and as I mentioned, you can’t even buy it yet.

This is a big deal for any Chromebook. Honestly, this is something I would expect from an ultra-premium device like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook but a sub-three hundred dollar tablet? That’s insane and it speaks volumes to what Chromebook buyers and PC shoppers, in general, are hungry for in their next device. That said, Lenovo is positioned perfectly to take the Chrome OS market by storm if they can actually get this device out the door sooner than later. Yesterday, Robby shared a very insightful piece on the current condition of the Chromebook market and why OEMs should make it a point to get new devices on shelves. The Chromebook Duet, in my opinion, should be the leader of that charge.

We’re still waiting for an official word from Lenovo on an official release date for the Duet but in the meantime, we’ll be watching Amazon and other listings like a hawk in the hopes that we can snag one. If you’re also on the hunt, you can find the current listings for the Chromebook Duet on the Chrome Shop. I imagine that when these listings go live, they won’t last long. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet could easily become one of the most sought after devices of 2020 and that’s an amazing feat.

Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop