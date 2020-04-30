Unboxing and setting up the new Google Pixel Buds

Yesterday was finally the day! We’ve been waiting since October of 2019 to get our hands on Google’s latest take on the truly wireless earbuds and after over 6 months of anticipation, they are finally here and ready to get the unboxing treatment.

The Pixel Buds bring a lot to the table in terms of native functionality with Android phones. With Fast Pair, touch gestures, Adaptive Sound, in-ear detection, a beautiful wireless charging case, 5 hours of batter/24 hours with the case, and Google Assistant firmly baked in, the Pixel Buds are a pretty delightful pair of wireless earbuds.

We’ll have to hold out for the full review to answer a ton of questions I have around gaming lag, Fast Pair support on Chromebooks, how they work in loud environments, fit comfort over time, and overall sound quality across multiple genres of music.

What I can tell you thus far is the setup process for these earbuds on a Pixel phone is simply delightful. Open up the charging case and the phone almost instantly recognizes the earbuds are near and serves up a quick notification that ask if you would like to tie your new device to your Google account. Doing this should – in theory – allow these earbuds to be available on other logged-in devices, but we need to further test that out. From there, you get a quick walk through of how to get the fit just right along with a little tutorial on all the gestures.

We have a second pair showing up for the Chrome Unboxed office today, so we’ll surely have some opinions on these ear buds over the next week or so and get back with a full-blown review. Until then, enjoy the video and know that if you do come across some Pixel Buds in-stock and shipping, my initial impressions are quite good and I think the overall experience of using these ear buds will likely be a good, long-term one.

