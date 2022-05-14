The Chrome Cast 167: Let’s talk about all that hardware from Google I/O 2022

This week on The Chrome Cast, you likely know exactly what we’re talking about. Unless you were disconnected from the internet this week, there’s no way you missed hearing about Google I/O 2022 and all the announcements that came from the jam-packed day-1 keynote.

More than ever, Google not only told us about things happening in the software/services side of the operation, but opened up the floodgates regarding their upcoming hardware plans for the rest of 2022 and beyond. There was so much announced that we didn’t expect, and there’s so much to discuss this week!

