Google shares first official look at the upcoming Pixel 7 at I/O 2022

In a surprising move, Google did something today that it’s not normally done at their annual I/O Developers Conference. Besides announcing the Pixel 6a, which we all concluded that they would, they went ahead and gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices, slated for release this fall.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Besides sharing glorious shots of the device from all angles, we didn’t get many details on the specs or pricing of the now highly-anticipated device, but can we all agree that the new camera visor design looks so much better than the current Pixel 6 design? One detail shared about this device was that, just like the Pixel 6/6 Pro and the Pixel 6a, it will definitely be powered by Google’s own SoC, the next-generation Tensor chip.

Pixel 7 Pro from different angles

The device will be part of what Google is calling the new Pixel Portfolio, which will be made up of Pixel phones, buds, watches, and a surprise new Pixel tablet slated for next year. These devices were designed to work together seamlessly with new technologies made possible by the Android team and are meant to adapt to its users in non-intrusive ways.

The Pixel Portfolio

I see the Pixel portfolio as Google’s attempt at competing with other established hardware ecosystems, and I am here for it. The addition of this all-encompassing family of helpful devices and a new Google Store opening soon in Brooklyn, NY, should be a sign to everyone that Google didn’t come to play and it’s serious about making a name for itself in the hardware space. We should be getting more details on the Pixel 7 in the coming months, so watch this space for more on what to expect.