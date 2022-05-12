LumaFusion video editor is quietly shown running on a Chromebook at Google I/O 2022

While the Google I/O 2022 keynote absolutely captivated us all yesterday, we can’t forget about the countless other sessions that were made available as it wrapped up. Additionally, the Day-2 sessions went live today as well, giving us all sorts of extra info to sift through for the rest of the week from Google I/O 2022. In those sessions, a few were geared specifically to ChromeOS and Chromebooks, and in the session titled What’s new in ChromeOS, we got some cool info about upcoming features we expect to see soon.

But there was another tidbit in that session that really caught my attention yesterday: a highlight on LumaFusion – the upcoming video editor being ported to Android – running on a Chromebook. It was one of a few featured apps that Google wanted to highlight for ChromeOS, but as many of you know at this point, LumaFusion arriving on Chromebooks is a big deal. This isn’t simply a cool new app: it is a gamechanger in the making.

You can read about our thoughts on LumaFusion coming to Chromebooks in our original post about all of it, but this new session is the first real look we’ve had of the software actually running on a Chromebook. While we’re not certain how much longer we have to wait, we are confident that the wait will 100% be worth it once the app finally shows up on ChromeOS. For what it is worth, in the presentation it is said that LumaFusion is “coming soon” to ChromeOS. While that’s not a hard date, it’s also not a “by the end of the year” date, either.

For now, just have a look at the app in motion in the video below, and know that if it wasn’t in the vicinity of release, Google wouldn’t have strategically placed it in this session. When LumaFusion arrives, it will be the first real solution for proper video editing on Chromebooks, and when put alongside Steam on Chromebooks, it fills in one of the larger gaps in the app ecosystem for ChromeOS right now. We can’t wait for it to arrive, and I’m sure many of you out there can’t either.