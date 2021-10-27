Professional video editor LumaFusion is being developed for Chromebooks

It seems like every time I figuratively blink, another creative powerhouse of an application that used to be completely out of the question for Chromebooks is being developed or ported natively for Google’s operating system. Chromebooks used to be associated with web browsing and nothing more, but now, they’re truly coming into their own and maturing for new industries and individuals that probably never could have or would have used them in the past.

Today, I woke up to this awesome news – LumaFusion, a multi-track video editor that’s used by journalists, filmmakers, and professional video producers to tell compelling video stories, is coming to Chromebooks soon! Check out the creator’s tweet below. From the LumaTouch website, the developers state the following:

This is an exciting expansion for LumaTouch. We’re looking forward to offering LumaFusion to even more video editors. Details about supported Android and ChromeOS devices, general availability, features, and other details will be made available in the coming months. LumaTouch

If you’ve never heard of this video editor, that’s okay, but you’ll see fairly quickly that it’s incredible. Check out this video on Jonathan Morrison’s Youtube channel to see how he LumaFusion to create a full Dave2D video on nothing but his iPad – no desktop necessary. While we don’t yet have any details on what the software will look and feel like on Chromebooks, we believe that it’s going to be nearly identical to the iOS version you see in the video above.

Add to that the fact that you have a keyboard and mouse on your laptop and these will likely be taken full advantage of at release, and you can begin to see that we have something that’s more advanced and useful than most of the video editors that are currently available on the platform. The fact that Adobe is dragging its feet and still hasn’t released Rush on Chrome OS is extremely disappointing, but even if it had, I don’t believe it would be this feature-packed!

LumaFusion has excellent timeline editing and splicing features, navigation, and toolsets for creating professional videos on the fly. You can fine-tune audio with Graphic EQ, isolate tracks, and even use third-party plugins. Layer effects, video stabilization, and color correction tools make it easy to create complex clips before exporting your 4k footage to Youtube, Google Drive, or anywhere else you’d like.

Anyone who wants to track the release of LumaFusion on Chrome OS can sign up for the company’s mailing list. In the meantime, you can check out Kinemaster, CyberLink Power Director, or even WeVideo for more advanced video editing. Once LumaTouch does finally launch the Chromebook version of its app, we’ll be sure to cover it and inform you directly! I’m curious though – how do you currently edit videos on your Chromebook? Are you using a Google Play app or a web app?