Google I/O 2022 Day One recap with highlights for Android Developers

Today was a very eventful Day One at Google I/O 2022 with tons of information and developments. To help you sift through all of it, we are rounding up the top announcements and news for the day in the main topic categories, such as Android development, the Better Together initiative, and the latest from Android 13, Google Play, and the new Google Wallet.

Better Together

Pixel Tablet: Yes, you read that right. Google has shown that it is all in and going big on Android tablets, as evidenced by the launch of Android 12L and continued improvements with Android 13. Now Google has announced the Pixel tablet, coming next year, which will include amazing new hardware and an updated operating system. This is the best time for developers to review their apps and get them ready for larger screens and Android 13.

Pixel Watch: Google announced the launch of the much awaited and leaked Google Pixel Watch, which will bring together the best of Fitbit and Wear OS. The watch is expected to drop this coming Fall.

Health Connect: Google is partnering with Samsung to create a new platform called Health Connect. This will bring connectivity between apps so that they can share user health and fitness data across devices. The API for Android opens today via a beta available on Google Play.

Android 13, Google Play, and more

Google Play: Play will include the ability to deep-link and create up to 50 custom listings, as well as allow more developers to submit content to be considered for featuring on the Play Store and more flexibility in selling subscriptions.

Google Play SDK Index: Developers will be able to evaluate if an SDK is right for their app using this new public portal that lists over 100 of the most widely used commercial SDKs and their relevant information.

Android Development

Jetpack Compose Beta 1.2 launched with support for more advanced use cases like downloadable fonts and more tooling support.

with support for more advanced use cases like downloadable fonts and more tooling support. Android Studio Dolphin Beta and Electric Eel Canary : The Dolphin beta includes new features and improvements for Jetpack Compose and Wear OS development. Electric Eel includes integrations with the new Google Play SDK Index and Firebase Crashlytics, plus introduces a new Live Edit feature to deploy code changes immediately.

: The Dolphin beta includes new features and improvements for Jetpack Compose and Wear OS development. Electric Eel includes integrations with the new Google Play SDK Index and Firebase Crashlytics, plus introduces a new Live Edit feature to deploy code changes immediately. Baseline Profiles were introduced to allow apps to run faster right after installation and, by extension, improve user retention and provide a better end-user experience.

Day two of I/O continues tomorrow with over 26 talks and 4 workshops planned to encompass the full Android technical track at Google I/O. You can check out the full program at io.google/2022 or keep an eye on this site for our full coverage.