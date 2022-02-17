Google brings Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox to Android but won’t pull the plug on existing ad tools (yet)

Efforts to protect user privacy have been an ongoing and sometimes-uphill battle. We as users of Google services understand that nothing comes for free and that Google is – at the end of the day – an advertising company. Still, we want to retain as much of our privacy as possible without having to give up the perks of using our beloved Gmail – but where do we draw the line?

In 2020, Google introduced the Privacy Sandbox for Chrome, an initiative that aimed to phase out third-party cookies on the web and effectively restrict how much of your information can be shared with advertisers. We covered this extensively here on Chrome Unboxed, specifically the components of this initiative that stopped Chrome extensions or websites from sharing data and processes with each other. Other ongoing efforts include the Topics and FLoC APIs which serve as a middle ground solution to continue serving ads but limit them to show only for those opted-in to said topic or category.

Last year on the Android side, Google developed “Advertising ID”, which tacked a unique identifier to a user while also giving that user the option to reset or opt-out of personalized ads. Today Google unveiled a multi-year initiative to bring its Privacy Sandbox to Android. Simply put, Google wants to slowly but surely make changes to the way that developers track and collect user data, but they don’t want to do it in a way that disrupts what they are doing now. Instead, Google wants developer input and collaboration while working closely with regulators and major players in the industry to ensure there’s no funny business.

Google Explains the Privacy Sandbox

Google states that the Privacy Sandbox initiative builds on their existing efforts on the web and provides a way to improve our privacy without affecting our access to free content. There was also a not-so-subtle jab at Apple and its recent “blunt” approach to stopping cross-app tracking, which resulted in disrupting advertising practices by companies like Meta/Facebook. These changes affected Facebook in such a way that it shaved approximately $230 billion off of its market cap.

Google promises to work directly with developers – starting today – by sharing their initial design proposals and receiving feedback on the Android developer site. Additionally, Google plans to release developer previews throughout the year and a final beta by the end of the year.

Will Google’s proposed changes be good enough or do you prefer a more immediate solution the way Apple did it? While Google won’t do anything that will be detrimental to their advertising business, they did have to address the “privacy” elephant in the room after all the media coverage on how Apple’s changes have affected iOS advertising revenue. It remains to be seen how much – if at all – the changes in Android will have an effect.