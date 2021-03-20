Chromebook users receive three new Perks – Simplifi, Codecademy Pro, and Framer

Google continues its barrage of freebies for new and existing Chromebook owners with three new Perks – Simplifi by Quicken, Codecademy Pro, and Framer. You can pick up a free trial of each of these tools’ pro subscriptions in order to extend your device’s capabilities. Keep in mind, Chromebooks are more powerful and more useful when you take advantage of third-party services, be they web apps or Android apps.

Recently, the company added several other perks to claim as well – a slew of creative drawing and design apps including Tayasui Sketches, a two-week membership to Old School Runescape, a brand new Stadia Pro subscription, a dope online music studio, and two free months of DocuSign! If you’ve been keeping up with claiming your free stuff, then you should know by now how Google does this quite often. There’s really no reason not to take advantage of these offers, as you can simply cancel them before you’re charged, so I definitely hope you take a peek periodically as there are now 23 offers!

With that said, let’s take a quick look at the three new Chromebook Perks that you can claim! Remember, if you’re trying to visit the website via the blue button below using anything other than a Chromebook, you won’t be able to follow all the way through with the process. The idea here is that if you want cool, free stuff, Google wants you to buy into their operating system – something I obviously don’t have a problem with since I believe the web to be the future. Let us know in the comments section what your favorite Chromebook Perk of all time has been and whether or not you will utilize any of the new ones below.

Framer

Framer is an all-in-one tool that helps teams design every part of the product experience. Start in Framer and get to a functional prototype faster than ever—no code required.

Simplifi by Quicken

Save $13.99 on 13 months* of Simplifi by Quicken on your Chromebook! Named Best Budgeting Apps & Tools by The New York Times’ Wirecutter, Simplifi by Quicken helps you stay on top of your money in under 5 minutes per week. Easily track your spending, know what you have left to spend or save, and reach your financial goals with confidence. Terms apply.

Codecademy

Get 1 month off a Codecademy Pro annual membership* on your Chromebook. Terms apply. Codecademy Pro’s interactive and self-paced learning experience helps you learn, practice, and apply in-demand technical skills.

Check out your Chromebook Perks