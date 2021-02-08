Chromebook Perks: 3 months of Stadia free and a dope online music studio

Google threw a curveball last week when the company announced that it was shutting down its in-house Stadia studio. While we’re still trying to wrap our heads around what direction Google is going with the streaming game service, it appears that the folks in Mountain View are still looking to adopt new players with yet-another Chromebook perk. What is a Chromebook Perk, you ask? Well, it’s simple. You own a Chromebook and Google throws you discounts and freebies on cools stuff like drawing apps, games, and more.

This week, the Perks page has updates and some lucky users can claim three months of Stadio Pro for free. That’s a $30 value and it gives you access to a fairly large library of premium game titles such as Hitman, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and many more. If you’re looking for an alternative to buying a PC or console for gaming, this is a great way to get your feet wet in the world of AAA gaming without all of the pricey hardware. You can pick up a Stadia controller $70 and play with a Chromecast or you can play on your Chromebook with any number of third-party controllers. You can even play on your phone! Note: Your mileage may vary on this offer. I have already redeemed a similar promotion and was ineligible for this one but that doesn’t mean you can’t try.

The other Perk this week is for Amped Studio. Amped is an online DAW(digital audio workstation) that offers a wide range of features, a large sound library, and collaboration tools. Google has teamed up with Amped Studio to extend a special offer to all Chromebook users. You can grab the perk and try Amped Studio free for a month or, if you’re ready to take the leap, you can get 50% off of a one-year subscription($29.98 value).

Amped Studio is a modern web based music studio and production environment. With instant access to virtual instruments, effects, loops and easy to use tools to make music right in your browser. Get to know Amped Studio now and unleash your creativity!

To grab these perks and many more, head over to the Chromebook Perks page here. These perks are account-specific as well as dependent on your device. If you don’t see the perk that you’re looking for, don’t despair. Open your app launcher and search for the “Explore” app. In it, you will find a Perks tab that should show you all the active Chromebook Perks. Click on the one you’re looking for and you’ll be prompted to verify your eligibility. If available, you’ll be presented with a promo code for the perk you’re checking. Easy, peasy.

Chromebook Perks