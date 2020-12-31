Two free weeks of Old School Runescape membership joins the Chromebook Perks lineup

I’m not ashamed to say that I’m a bit of a Runescape junkie – at least, I used to be. I’ve actually played on and off since 2001 when the game really first started its main journey with consumers. I’ve also already gone on and on about how it’s the best game that you should be playing this year because it has almost two decades of content packed into it and it’s not only available on the go, but also through the cloud via GeForce NOW! To spare you the lengthy discussion on it here, I recommend you go and read my full break down of what the game’s about, but in short, it’s an addicting roleplaying game where you grind combat and non-combat skills to max them out, fight monsters and go on epic quests. Yep, that sounded less geeky in my head, but oh well!

Now, the game’s developer, Jagex, has partnered with Google in some form to provide new and existing Chromebook owners with two free weeks of membership for the game’s classic version – Old School Runescape. The game is free to play, but membership gets you a bunch of extra features which can be found below:

Over three times as much explorable map area.

8 additional skills.

Higher capabilities in previous skills.

Many more quests.

Better equipment, such as dragon, Barrows, and crystal weapons and armour.

Use of several more transportation systems.

Minigames

More music and sound effects.

New features and updates almost every week.

400 extra slots for bank accounts.

In a market that’s oversaturated with games laden with micro-transactions and shady pay-to-win mechanics, Runescape is a game that you can literally play for years and years without spending a dime – and if it’s your cup of tea, you’ll always have something fun to do each time you pick it up! If you’d like to try it out, just click the blue button below to be taken to the Chromebook Perks page where you can claim your 14-day free trial using a Chromebook.

Visit the Chromebook Perks page