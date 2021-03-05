DocuSign joins the Chromebook Perks lineup – claim 2 free months now

DocuSign is pretty much the go to service for signing and sending papers electronically these days. It allows you to choose a document that needs to be endorsed, select which individuals should be responsible for doing so, place custom signature and field tags, and send it off. The recipient then receives an email asking them to sign and return that document – easy! It’s modernized a process that was previously stuck in neutral, and while others have followed suit with the technology, DocuSign remains the household name.

Now, you can claim a two-month free trial of DocuSign at no cost to you if you’re a Chromebook owner! Google recently updated its Perks page to reflect this, and if you visit from your Chrome OS device, you can simply click ‘Claim’ and follow the steps. Attempting to claim a perk from a Windows, or macOS device, or even a phone will result in a message preventing you from doing so.

Obviously, Google not only wants to encourage people to use its laptops with these perks, but it also wants to kickstart the user experience by providing important features via third parties. The idea is to prove that Chromebooks can do a lot more than they’re given credit for. The company previously added a dope online music studio, some great apps for artists, including Tayasui Sketches, and even a free Old School Runescape membership – that’s diverse.

Your free DocuSign trial values at $29.98 and you can get started right away – this applies to new and existing Chromebook owners! This offer can no longer be claimed after February 16, 2022 (“or while supplies lasts”), so you have a whole year to take advantage of it. If you decide to continue with your subscription thereafter, you’ll automatically be charged $14.99 USD per month. Canceling your subscription is as easy as visiting the ‘My subscriptions‘ section of the Google Play Store.

Do you already use DocuSign? Will you be taking advantage of this free perk or are you not a fan of automatic billing post trial? I, myself, put the trial’s end date on Google Calendar and sometimes even a reminder to cancel it the day prior to its expiration. It’s a good practice as you don’t miss out on free stuff, and you aren’t looped into subscription hell if the service isn’t for you.

Visit Chromebook Perks