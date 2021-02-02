Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Tayasui Sketches joins your free Chromebook Perks to bring you more creative goodness

Tayasui Sketches joins your free Chromebook Perks to bring you more creative goodness

Google’s Chromebook Perks program just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter. In addition to getting three free months of Clip Studio Paint to use in conjunction with the world’s first Wacom graphics tablet for Chromebook users, and tons of other gaming, art, and entertainment freebies, you can now claim Tayasui Sketches!

Tayasui Sketches lets you draw with “the most realistic tools, enhanced with a large number of advanced functions and a minimalistic and intuitive interface”. It has over 20 tools, layers, the ability to import photos, a brush editor, and more. It has support for the Bamboo Tip Wacom stylus, too! It’s great for watercolor painting, oil pastel, and more, if you’re interested in those sorts of mediums, by the way. I’m personally going to try out Tayasui to sketch. Among all of the art apps on the Play Store that I’ve spent countless hours with, I’d never heard of this one, so maybe I’ll do a small review of it running on a Chromebook!

Your Chromebook Perk gives you Tayasui Sketches Pro for free, which normally runs you $6.49, and gives you infinite layers to work with, more drawing utensils, more customization, color palettes, and so on. You have until February 2, 2022, to claim this perk, so while you do have an entire year, why not try it out today? Just visit the button below using your Chromebook or open the Explore app to claim it!

This app joins a host of other creative Chromebook Perks that you can claim in order to kickstart your art journey. Google’s aim is to help users get more out of their devices upon purchasing them and expand their understanding of what these laptops are capable of. No longer are Chromebooks simple web browsing “Facebook” machines – they’re highly capable creativity workstations that continue to grow and evolve!

