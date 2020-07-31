Chromebook Perks: 3-months of Stadia Pro for free

Google’s back with another freebie and this time, the tech giant is once again looking to add some users to its fledgling game service Stadia. This deal comes on the heels of Dropbox teaming up with Google to give Chromebook users 100GB of free storage for 12 months. That promotion is on top of the long-running Google One(Drive) freebie offered by Google for years. With the latest deal, eligible Chromebook owners that purchased a Chromebook released after June of 2017 can grab three months of Stadia Pro which includes access to more that two dozen titles including big names like PUBG, Elder Scrolls Online, Destiny 2 and Just Dance 2020. Upcoming Pro releases include the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 and the Metro patriarch, Metro 2033 Redux.

Stadia Pro Chromebook perk

Samsung recently offered this exact same deal with the purchase of a Galaxy Chromebook from the company’s website. My guess is that was Samsung getting a jump on this deal that now includes a wide range of devices. The promotion is available to eligible Chromebook owners in the United States (excluding Guam, Hawaii and U.S. Virgin Islands), Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France. Your Chromebook has to be a device launched after June of 2017. For a list of Chromebooks launched before that date, check here. You can find the Stadia Pro perk and check your eligibility by following this link.

Claim your perk

To accept this offer: (1) activate your Google Play-enabled Chromebook and select the offer from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site at www.google.com/chromebook/perks to receive a promo code, (2) go to stadia.com/setup, if prompted, select ‘Yes’ to ‘Do you have a Pro Pass?’ and follow the instructions to redeem your code during the account creation process. If you have an existing Stadia account and are eligible for the promotion, you can redeem your code on the settings page under “Redeem code”. Chromebook Perks

Three months of free, premium gaming is a pretty sweet deal. If you decide it’s not for you, no worries. You can cancel before the 90 days are up and it won’t cost you a dime. If you decide it’s your jam, you can pick up the Premiere Bundle and bring Stadia to your television with a Pro controller for that legit console gaming experience.