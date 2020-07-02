madebygoogle Chromebook owners can score a Stadia Premiere bundle for $79

Stadia, Google’s streaming gameplay service, just dropped four new titles for Pro subscribers. Despite the fact that Stadia still appears to be struggling from a severe lack of user base, Google is making good on bringing new titles and updated features to the platform. Along with new content and capabilities such as State Share, Google has been going to great lengths to get new users on board with Stadia promotions at every turn. Stadia has offered free trials for the Pro tier for some time and T-Mobile customers were treated to a three-month trial a few weeks back. Most recently, the Stadia Premiere bundle that features a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra was permanently reduced to $99 which tells me that Google has plenty of Stadia hardware sitting around.

This week, Google rolled out a new promotion via the Chromebook Perks website that is aimed at enticing owners of #madebygoogle Chromebooks. If you own a Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, Pixelbook Go, or plan on buying one before July 31, you can head over to the Chromebook Perks page and get a promo code that you can redeem for a $20 discount when you buy the Stadia Premiere bundle. Just for giggles, I checked it out with my Pixelbook Go that’s more than six months old and sure enough, the perk was right there.

The promotion is limited to users in the United States and must be redeemed within 90 days from the time you claim the promotion. This makes the bundle just $10 more than buying just a Chromecast Ultra or Stadia controller and that’s a pretty sweet deal even if you don’t plan on becoming a Pro subscriber. If you grab the bundle but haven’t tried out Stadia Pro, you can still score one month for free and take advantage of all the free games that come with a Pro subscription. If you decide it isn’t for you, there’s no commitment and you can cancel before your subscription renew. You’ll still have a 4K Chromecast and the controller would make a great gift for that gamer in your life. Check out the deal from your Pixelbook, Slate, or PB Go by heading over to Chromebook Perks here.

