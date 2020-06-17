Stadia permanently drops the price of its Premiere Edition to $100

Google is doing everything it can to get users on board with its new streaming game platform Stadia. This month alone, Stadia dropped six new titles for Pro subscribers. Around every corner, you can find promos to take advantage of the paid tier at no charge. While “buddy passes” have gone by the wayside, new users can enjoy one month of Stadia Pro at no cost and no commitment after the free trial ends. T-Mobile customers were even treated to three months of Stadia on Google if you were signing up for the first time. With Stadia Pro, users gain access to nearly twenty “Pro” games that include titles such as The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, PUBG, and our personal favorite, SUPERHOT.

I have high hopes for Stadia and I still believe that it could be the catalyst for changing the way we play games, in general. Sadly, gamers still appear to be reluctant to embrace the multi-purpose gaming platform. It’s anyone’s guess what, if anything, will be the tipping point for Stadia to finally become the “game console for the masses.” In another attempt to attract users, Google has now dropped the price of its Premiere Edition Stadia bundle to $99.99. The bundle includes your choice of Stadia controller in Clearly White, Just Black, or the mint-like Wasabi.

Stadia controllers

The controller retails for $69 but the bundle also includes the Chromecast Ultra necessary for playing Stadia on the big screen. As we’ve seen on many occasions, the controller/Chromecast combination is still the most stable and enjoyable way to play our favorite titles. The Ultra normally runs $69 even though it’s on sale for $59 at the moment. Essentially, that’s discounting the bundle roughly $38. If you’re new to Stadia, you can still grab one month for free after you purchase your bundle. It’s not a massive amount of savings but, in my humble opinion, $100 is totally worth it to play some great titles on practically any device you own. I’m still holding out hope that Google and Valve with get their stuff together and release Steam Cloud Beta on the Stadia platform. It solves Stadia’s issues with lack of users and it could possibly help Valve with its notoriously comical lack of structure inside its company. Just a thought. If you’re interested in the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, you can grab it over at the Google Store.

