With new device looming, the Gen 3 Chromecast gets a permanent price cut

If rumors are accurate, we will probably see a new Chromecast/Android TV hybrid device from Google in the very near future. With most in-person events of 2020 now canceled, it wouldn’t surprise me if Google simply drops the newly leaked dongle in a blog post and you’ll be able to run down to Best Buy or Walmart and grab one the very same day. As excited as I am about the new device codenamed ‘Sabrina’, there’s still a lot to like about Google’s 3rd Gen $35 Chromecast streaming device.

Apart from being discrete and inexpensive, the 3rd Gen Chromecast works with every major audio and video platform that I and most consumers use on a daily basis. The Cast platform, in general, offers one of the most flexible and versatile streaming experiences out there and it looks like Google is going to make it even easier to get into the cord-cutting game. As spotted by 9to5Google’s Abner Li, the Google Store has dropped the price of the Chromecast Gen 3 to $29.99 but this isn’t a discount. Where you would normally see a strikethrough on the MSRP, the Chromecast is now simply listed for $29.99. Other sites reflect this price as well. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already followed Google’s lead in dropping the price and you can grab one or more from the store of your choice.

It’s not a massive discount but it could very well be an indicator that the upcoming device that has yet to be named could come in at a very reasonable price. The reduction in price may be giving Google some wiggle-room to release the Android TV dongle somewhere in the realm of $70-$80 which could make it an instant success. Speaking of $70, the Chromecast Ultra hasn’t received a permanent price change but it is discounted to $59 at most retailers right now. If you’re looking at jumping on the Stadia bandwagon and don’t want to wait for Google’s new dongle, this is what you’ll need. You can find the 3rd Gen Chromecast by heading over to the Chrome Shop at the link below.

Chromecast on Chromeshop