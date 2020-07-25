Chromebook perks now include 100GB of storage from…Dropbox?

Chromebook owners get perks. These added little bonuses range from free games like Doom & Doom II to productivity tools such as the very popular Squid note-taking app. The longest-running “freebie” for Chrome OS users is 100GB of Google One storage (formerly Drive storage)and the benefits that come with a subscription. Occasionally, Google will throw some play credit or a free Nest Mini for Google One subscribers depending on which tier you are subscribed to.

The extra storage is a great bonus for those living inside the Chrome OS ecosystem. Having 100GB of cloud storage lets you move easily from one device to another without worrying about transferring files all the time. On top of that, users don’t have to worry about filling up their local storage since the average Chromebook still only sports 32GB-64GB drives. In a very unusual move, Google has now added a second storage option that you can claim from the Chromebook Perks page.

Dropbox

For more than 14 million paying users, Dropbox is the go-to platform for could storage and file sharing. Many of the companies we deal with use Dropbox for sharing press releases, product information and documents internally and externally. Apparently, Google understands that Dropbox is an important part of the workflow of countless users. The creators of Chrome OS are now offering one year of 100GB Dropbox storage as a perk for Chromebook owners. This deal is in addition to the 100GB already available from Google One.

It looks like the promotion is in place until July 23 of 2021 and just to make sure, I went ahead and tried to claim the perks. Sure enough, I clicked the link which took me to the Dropbox website. I logged in with my Google account and the promo code was automatically redeemed and 100GB of storage was added to my account. Again, this seems like an odd perk considering Google offers its own storage solution but I feel like the company is taking strides to my Chromebooks as accessible as they can be for consumers and enterprises alike. This will be a welcome bonus for many users, I’m sure. You can find the Dropbox perk right beneath the Disney+ promotion on the Chromebook Perks page at the link below.

Chromebook Perks