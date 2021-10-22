The Chrome Cast 135: The one with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

I don’t think we need to think too much about what this week’s podcast is centered on. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are launched, in our office, and we definitely have some thoughts. This year, it’s not about “to Pixel, or not to Pixel?” Instead, the question really is all about which Pixel is the right one for each users. While I really thought I was all in on the Pixel 6 Pro, after some time using both phones, I might be leaning towards the Pixel 6.

In other portions of the podcast, we discuss the upcoming Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 and how it’s arrival next week could mean we have a new king of Chromebook tablets or a device that is basically dead on arrival. Specs alone don’t help in this conversation as things like the weight, screen quality, and speaker fullness will have a whole lot to do with how well this one is received. We’ll know more as it becomes available next week.

