Google Pixel Pass: videos, music, games, storage, a device, and protection in one subscription

Google just finished revealing its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, and with it, a new subscription. Don’t worry, this one isn’t exactly new. Pixel Pass actually combines many of your existing Google subscriptions into one bundle so that you can manage it all in one place and with one payment each month.

Pixel Pass brings together the latest Pixel phone with Google’s best mobile services, device protection and regular device upgrades — all in one easy subscription. The Keyword

Pixel Pass will cost you between $45 and $55 per month. If you decide you’re interested in the brand new Pixel 6 phone, you can get that with upgrades every two years, as well as 200 GB of Google One storage (you can upgrade this to a higher amount and pay the difference!), Preferred Care, Youtube Premium, Youtube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass for $45, and if you want the Pixel 6 Pro, you’re basically just adding $10, which puts you at the aforementioned $55 per month.

If you do decide to grab your phone and buy into this new subscription model, you’ll save up to $294 over two years for the Pixel 6 Pro, and up to $176 over two years for the smaller phone. This is clearly not going to benefit users who currently only subscribe to one or two of these services as the price bump is probably too much, but if you’re already paying for Youtube Premium, or Music Premium, as well as a Google One storage plan and are looking to upgrade your phone, you’ll likely be fine with this bundle.

I personally have Google’s music and video services, as well as a storage subscription and Play Pass, so when I do get my Pixel 6 Pro, this will clearly be the route to go given the fact that I’m just continuing to pay for what I already have and adding device protection and a monthly phone payment into the mix. The only thing that would really prevent me from trying this out is if I decide to buy the phone outright, which is a possibility given its price tag! Better to rip the band-aid off quickly, right?

The other end of the logic is that I’m currently only paying about half of the cost of the bundle with those services alone, and I’m not usually one to finance phones or pay for a drop and break protection plan. I could probably count on one hand how many times I’ve dropped my phone, but if I did, I’d probably drop my phone. Some of you will get that.

Google is also giving away a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series for those who pre-order the unlocked Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro phones and also subscribe to Pixel Pass. Of course, the catch is that you’ll have to do so directly from the Google Store and not Best Buy or some other retail location. Oh, and as you probably already guessed, it’s for U.S. residents only. That specific offer ends on October 27, 2021.

As some of our Chrome Unboxed patrons were quick to point out, Pixel Pass isn’t launching with Family Group support for Youtube Premium or Youtube Music, so if you’re currently considering subscribing and want to upgrade yourself and your family members to it, you’re out of luck at this time – it only works for Google One or Play Pass.

Smooth move, Google, real smooth. Additionally, to subscribe, you’ll have to manually cancel any existing subscriptions you already have if they appear in the bundle as well. With all of the manual work involved, the company may get fewer people to buy into this vision of theirs. Let’s hear in the comments if you’re going to dive in and use Pixel Pass or if you’re going to pixel…pass, if you know what I mean. Then, tell us if you’re even able to preorder the phone or if you feel like you’re reliving your Playstation 5 Walmart purchase experience.

Check out Google Pixel Pass