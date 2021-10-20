[UPDATED: Sold Out] You can now buy the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook

Update: I’m not sure if this is a result of the popularity of this device or perhaps Best Buy listed it early but the Duet 5 is now showing as “sold out.” We will update when the listing goes live again.

Lenovo’s Snapdragon-powered Duet 5 Chromebook is poised to make a splash in the struggling Chrome OS tablet segment this month. This certainly won’t be the most powerful ARM Chromebook to come out over the next year but the Duet 5 is breaking ground in relatively undisturbed territory thanks to its 13.3″ OLED display, full-sized detachable keyboard, and quad-speaker array.

For weeks, we’ve been keeping an eye out for an official release of the Duet 5, and last week, we caught wind that a 4GB version of the Chrome OS tablet would soon be arriving on shelves at Costco. This week, the more desirable 8GB model popped up on Best Buy’s website but it wasn’t available for purchase and there wasn’t a release date listed. Last night, that listing was updated and you can now pre-order the Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook tablet and have it as soon as next week. Here’s a quick look at the model available from Best Buy.

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

8GB LPDDR4x-2133

128GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) OLED 400nits

Stereo speakers, 1W x4

Cameras – Front 5.0MP / Rear 8.0MP

non-backlit detachable keyboard

USI-compatible (sold separately)

2.24 pounds w/keyboard

Auto updates through Jun 2029

As I mentioned, this model is likely going to be more popular than the version coming to Costco simply because of the extra RAM and the fact that many don’t have a Costco membership. The Best Buy build is listed at $499 which is only $70 more than the 4GB model at Costco and believe me, you will be happy to have the extra RAM. Pre-orders are open for the Duet 5 at Best Buy and it appears that the released date is October 28th. (The same street date as the Pixel 6, just sayin’) According to Best Buy’s site, you can order the Duet 5 for in-store pickup and they’ll have it waiting for you at the location of your choice on the 28th. Check it out at the link below.

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook at Best Buy