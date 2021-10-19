Where to buy the all-new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Well, there you have it, folks. Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official and as of a couple of hours ago, you can place your order and get in line to get your hands on the Tensor-powered smartphone as early as October 28th. Before the Pixel Fall Launch Event even ended, pre-orders went live on The Google Store. Unfortunately, (or fortunately, if you look at it the right way) Google’s own storefront appears to be having some issues at the moment and we’ve yet to see anyone actually place a successful order for the Pixel 6 as many are being greeted by the below error when heading to the checkout page.

Update: The Google Store appears to be ironing out the kinks and you can now place your order for the unlocked versions of some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models.

While frustrating, my hope is that this is the result of an overwhelming response from shoppers looking to get their hands on the new smartphone. Either way, this isn’t the only path to getting your hands on the new Google hardware. As announced, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available from major carriers as well as Best Buy. Which path you take really depends on your personal preference and buying situation. Most carriers are offering deep discounts when you trade an eligible device or add a new line but Best Buy, Google, Target, and others will be offering a free pair of Pixel Bud A series when you buy a new Pixel Phone.

First, let’s take a look at the options. Buyers can opt for the “smaller” Pixel 6 that comes in at 6.4″ and get their choice of Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, or Kinda Coral. The 128GB model will run you $599 while upgrading to the 256GB version will bump you up to $699. Alternatively, you can go with the 6.7″ Pixel 6 Pro that features that tasty 120Hz variable refresh rate display and the addition of a 48MP telephoto camera on the back. It also features a wider FOV on the selfie camera for capturing more in the frame. The base price for the 128GB model is a very respectable $899 with the 256GB version coming in at $999. Color options include Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny, and Cloudy White.

All six variations of the Pixel 6 are available unlocked from Best Buy at the moment and you can grab the free Pixel Bud A-series when you place your pre-order. If you order soon, your new phone will be waiting for you at the nearest Best Buy store on the 28th or you can have it shipped to you if that’s your preference. The Pixel 6 Pro is still showing as coming soon but you can grab the 128GB models of the 6 Pro at BH Photo and still score the free Pixel Buds.

Google Fi

The other option to buy an unlocked model is to make the switch to Google Fi, Google’s in-house NVMO. You can finance the Pixel phones at 0% if you qualify and you’ll get the free Pixel Bud A-series and a $200 bill credit if you’re switching from another carrier. You can also take advantage of the Pixel Pass subscription that gives you access to all the Google services below.

T-Mobile

If you’re like me, you were probably hoping that your carrier would have some sort of deal on the new Pixel 6. Good news. You’re in luck. T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are peddling both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with some deals that are really, really good. For us Magenta customers, you can score the Pixel 6 for as little as zero dollars with an eligible trade and 24 months bill credit. This is for those on the Magenta Max plan. If you aren’t on that plan or don’t have a trade-in, you can still pick up the phone for $99. All the usual fine print applies, of course. If the Pixel 6 Pro is more your liking, T-Mobile is offering up to $900 off when you trade an eligible device and you’re on the Magenta Plan. If you aren’t on Max, you can still nap $450 off the 128GB model. Check out the details and eligible trade-ins below.

Verizon

Verizon customers can enjoy similar savings on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The retail prices for the Pixels are $100 when you buy through Verizon but you can split the payments up over 30 months at 0% if you qualify. Eligible customers can also save as much as $700 on a new Pixel 6 Pro when they buy a second one. Deals are available for new and existing customers and you should be able to walk into a Verizon store on the 28th and grab one in person if you prefer.

For a limited time, you can save $700 on a new Pixel if you switch to Verizon and trade in select phones on a qualified Unlimited plan. Plus get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing customers can get up to $350 off Google Pixel 6 with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Verizon

AT&T

AT&T is offering a deal that’s a bit more straightforward. You won’t find any savings on the Pixel 6 but you can buy it via your bill for only $15/month. The Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for around $240 if you trade in an eligible device that’s worth more than $94. (That value is set by AT&T) The only caveat is that you have to receive the credits via your bill. You can’t trade-in and purchase the phone outright for $240. Still, it’s a hefty discount on what appears to be a killer phone.

It just came to my attention that the Google Store has come back online but it appears that the team in Mountain View may have underestimated the public response to the company’s new phone. As of right now, the only model in stock on the Google Store is the one available through AT$T. You can’t buy an unlocked version or one through Google Fi. I hope that means that Google is seriously selling a ton of these and not that they weren’t prepared for this launch. Whatever the reason, I sincerely hope that inventory will soon return because this phone could cement Google’s place in the hardware space.

We will update this post with new listings and inventory updates as they arrive. Be sure to check your local Target on the 28th as they should have both Pixel 6 models in stock at that time. Target will also offer free Pixel Buds with your purchase.