The 13.3″ OLED Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 will soon land at Costco

We’re about one-third of the way into the month that Lenovo promised we’d see the release of the highly-anticipated Duet 5 Chromebook tablet. Rocking a 13.3″ OLED display and detachable keyboard, the Duet 5 will be the first of its kind in the Chrome OS space and we have high hopes that it could help revive the struggling Chromebook tablet space. Lenovo has yet to announce the actual release date of the Duet 5 and based on the company’s history, it probably won’t. We’ll likely just see it pop up at Best Buy and on Lenovo’s site whenever inventory is available.

Thankfully, we now have a bead on one retailer that should soon be selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. Interestingly enough, it isn’t Best Buy. Instead, the Lenovo Duet 5 tablet is headed to Costco, and thanks to a little birdy, we know the exact configuration and price. This isn’t too much of a surprise as the wholesaling club has been bolstering its Chromebook selection over the past couple of years. Even now, Costco is the only place that you can purchase the 8GB version of the 11th Gen Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i and it’s even on sale at the moment.

We don’t have a release date for the Duet 5 at the moment but the fact that Costco’s internal inventory is listing it tells me that it shouldn’t be more than a couple of weeks before you’ll be able to pick one up. This model is the mid-tier version that comes with 4GB of RAM and a hefty 256GB of storage. The Duet 5 comes with a full-size detachable keyboard and the display is USI compatible but you’ll have to purchase your pen separately. This model is going to retail for $429 but my source suggests that it will go on sale shortly after being released to shelves. Here’s a look at the model that’s headed to Costco.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

4GB LPDDR4x-2133

256GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) OLED 400nits

Stereo speakers, 1W x4

Cameras – Front 5.0MP / Rear 8.0MP

non-backlit detachable keyboard

Auto updates through Jun 2029

Oddly enough, this particular model isn’t listed on Lenovo’s reference website. They include only a 4GB/64GB model and an 8GB/128GB version. I’d really love to see this model from Costco turn out to be an 8GB model but I’m not holding my breath. The Duet 5 will retail for $429 from Costco and if you don’t have a membership, you’ll be stuck paying a 5% non-member surcharge. I’ll update this post as soon as we have an official release date and hopefully, we’ll have a review unit on-hand sooner than later.