On The Run To 200K: Another Big Giveaway [VIDEO]

A little over a year ago we ran the biggest giveaway we’ve ever had here at Chrome Unboxed to begin celebrating The Run to 100K subscribers over on our YouTube Channel For us, that was a huge milestone and an absolute blast to put together, so as we’ve come closer and closer to 200,000 subscribers here in 2021, we thought, let’s do it again! So today, we’re super-excited to introduce another big giveaway to celebrate our run to 200K – powered by MediaTek – so let’s get into it!

Powered by MediaTek

First up, we’re extremely excited to be partnering with MediaTek for this push to hit 200,000 subscribers here on our YouTube channel. For any of you who may have never heard of them, MediaTek is now the #1 smartphone chip vendor in the world, but that isn’t all they do. In fact, everything we mention in the video (apart from the keyboard and mouse we’re throwing into a bundle) is powered by MediaTek silicon, along with things like smartwatches, Peloton bikes, and tons of televisions. In reality, MediaTek is all over the place at this point even if you didn’t know it until now. Before getting prepped for this video, I had no idea MediaTek was involved in so much tech across the board. With a presence in IoT, smartphones, tablets, fitness gear, smartwatches and more, there’s a good chance MediaTek is powering something in your home right now.

For us, though, we’re incredibly excited by what MediaTek is already doing and set up to do in the Chromebook space moving forward. With devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet already being a popular pick for consumers and devices like the upcoming ASUS Flip CM3 and CM3 Detachable Chromebooks arriving soon, MediaTek already has a huge presence in the Chrome OS world. They’ve been at the Chromebook game about as long as we’ve been making YouTube videos, but it doesn’t end there. MediaTek also has two higher-powered chips in the MT8192 and MT8195 that will be arriving in devices later in 2020 and are built from the ground up just for Chromebooks. This will mark the first time that we’ll have processors that are designed just for Chrome OS and we’re really hoping that this deeper vertical integration shines when devices with these chips begin arriving. With their Chromebook-centric abilities, these new MediaTek chips should bring a whole new level of versatility and performance to ARM-powered Chromebooks in 2021, and we’re beyond excited to see what some of them end up becoming.

Back to the giveaway details

Alright, what we’re really here to talk about today is the fact that we have a bunch of MediaTek-powered stuff to give away, and we’re going to go about it in a fun and unique way. Starting at 180,000 subscribers, we’ll be randomly picking winners every time we get another 2500 subscribers. Even more fun, for each giveaway, we’ll be using a mini-Plinko board to randomly decide which gift we’ll be giving away, so you’ll never know what prize you might win. The prizes will vary: we have things like smartwatches, smart displays, an HP Chromebook, smart home accessories, and a grand prize consisting of a Lenovo Chromebook Duet bundle that includes the Duet, a Logitech K580 keyboard, M355 mouse, and Penoval USI pen. A quick note, though we’ll be randomly choosing prizes for each giveaway, the grand prize will be held for the final winner chosen when we do hit that 200,000 subscriber mark.

Again, we’re so excited to be giving a bunch of MediaTek-powered devices away and so happy to be setting our sites on another big milestone for the YouTube channel. As always, you simply need to scroll down and choose all the ways you’d like to enter. With a random selection of the prizes each time we pick a winner, you have more shots to win if you get in early! Good luck!

Click here to enter the giveaway