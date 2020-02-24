On the run to 100K: the biggest giveaway in Chrome Unboxed history

As many of you are aware, Chrome Unboxed is more than just this website. In fact, all of this started with YouTube and that channel has been continually growing alongside our website. We also produce a weekly podcast as well that fleshes out our offerings as a media production company. We’ve come quite a long way since our tiny beginnings almost 7 years ago, but it all began from YouTube and a suggestion that I start making videos of all the tech gadgets I was currently cycling through.

While the website grew in a quicker fashion, the YouTube channel has been the constant and the backbone behind everything. Slowly but surely, we’ve simply continued to produce better content and, over time, we’ve amassed more and more subscribers. Not long ago, we realized that 100,000 subscribers was coming sooner than later, and we really wanted to celebrate that big milestone. Yeah, there are lots of channels with millions of subscribers, but hitting 100,000 is tough and its an achievement we’re very excited about.

So, we’ve put together a really awesome giveaway to commemorate the occasion, complete with a fun theme, awesome prizes, and some pretty sweet t-shirts. Before we talk about the goodies on offer, let’s first get the housekeeping stuff out of the way. Entries are done in the form below and any entry you get will put you in contention for all the giveaways on offer. Enter now, and your name is in the proverbial hat for every prize shown off in the video. We’ll draw names for a handful of smaller prizes at 90,000 subscribers, a big prize at 95,000, and another big prize at 100,000. There’s no need to wait and every reason to get entered ASAP. The more subscribers we get, the faster we can get to drawing names and giving this sweet stuff away. Now on to the prizes!

On The Run To 100K: Our Biggest Giveaway Yet As many of you are aware, Chrome Unboxed is more than just this website. In fact, all of this started with YouTube and that channel has been continually growing alongside our website. We also produce a weekly podcast as well that fleshes out our offerings as a media production company. We've come qu

T-shirts

In order to really kick everything off, we’ve come up with a fun theme around our run to 100K. We went with the 8-bit dino from the well-known Chrome game (if you lose internet connection, the dino appears and if you hit space, you get to play the game) and as you can see, our header space is outfitted with a new graphic, our favicon is 8-bit, and our social media graphics are all updated to reflect the fun. A way you can enjoy this little slice of Chrome Unboxed history is to snag one of two T-shirt designs we’ve created. Head over to Cotton Bureau to get yours!

Get your On The Run to 100K Shirt

90,000

At 90,000 subscribers, we’ll be giving away multiple smaller items. One item per winner:

2 Brydge C-Type Bluetooth keyboards

Google Home Mini + Smart Bulb kit

Soundpeats TrueWings wireless earbuds

…and possibly more!

95,000

At 95,000 subscribers, we’re extremely excited to be giving away a really sweet Google bag with a few fun things inside:

Pela eco-friendly case

Joby StandPoint tripod case

iOttie wireless car charging mount

PIXEL 4!!

100,000

For 100K, there’s no list needed. Our grand prize is a Chromebook graciously given to us by ASUS for this celebration. When we hit 100,000 subscribers, we are giving away an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 brand new and in the box!

We are so excited to be finally getting this giveaway out into the public and simply cannot wait to put these items in boxes and get them sent out to you all. I won’t hold you up any longer from getting your entries in, but I do want to relay our sincere gratitude for all of you: readers, watchers, and listeners that spend a small part of your day with us on a regular basis. We couldn’t do this without you and we genuinely wake up excited to do our job every day. Thanks for making it possible for us to do it.