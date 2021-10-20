Watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch Event in under 13 minutes [VIDEO]

Though it wasn’t a crazy-long presentation on Tuesday, the nearly-one-hour Pixel 6 launch event packed a ton of info into 60 minutes. While I don’t think Google did much on the fluff side of things, there were definitely some fun transitions, extra commentary, and needed visual flare that took up more time than absolutely necessary. That’s the case with every major tech event, and as a viewer, I do appreciate a bit of that.

On the other hand, we also know that many of you are short on time for events like these. You need the details and you need them quick before you decide which phone to purchase going into the fall. I get it. As a matter of fact, many tech events are better consumed without all the extra stuff between the facts.

So, in that light, we decided to put together a quick cut of the Google Pixel Fall Launch that takes the event from 54 minutes and 28 seconds all the way down to under 13 minutes. You’ll still get all the details, all the visual flare, and all the software/hardware examples you could want, but you can watch it during halftime of a football game.

As you all know, Google used this event to launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, showing off the new design, their own custom SoC in Tensor, a bunch of new camera tricks like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Motion Mode and Real Tone, and some pretty sweet on-device AI/ML things that this phone can do that no other can match. On-device, real-time translation and the enhanced voice typing are two that really stuck out to me.

Trust me, this is one tech presentation you want to watch. To be honest, I’d tell you to go watch the original version and fully enjoy what Google put together. But if you simply don’t have time, we get it. Enjoy the video above and hopefully arm yourself to make a better purchasing decision sooner rather than later. We’re honestly not sure what Google’s inventory looks like this year, so I’d avoid waiting as much as possible.