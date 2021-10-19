Join us here and watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch Event

The big day is finally here! In just a couple of hours, Google will take the virtual stage to officially take the remaining wraps off of the highly-anticipated Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We know practically everything there is to know about Google’s new flagship that is powered by the company’s in-house designed Tensor SoC but that doesn’t matter. We’re jacked and we hope that you’ll join us for the show. If you’re looking for the live event, you can find it right here in this post.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Google still has some tricks up its sleeve as it pertains to the new Pixel but we are also hopeful that we may see at least a teaser of more hardware to come. It’s Google. You never know what they may bring to the party. We’ll be live-tweeting and you can follow along here and at the official Chrome Unboxed Twitter account here.

Of course, we’ll have a lot to talk about after the show is over so stay tuned. We’ll update you with all the details on the new Pixel phones including, pricing, availability, and which one we’re keen on. Hopefully, we’ll have more news to share if Google decides to surprise us with anything other than new phones. Not holding my breath but we’d love to get some hints about a new Chromebook, a foldable phone, or perhaps even that elusive Pixel Watch. We’ll see. The Pixel Fall Launch Event starts at 10:00 AM Pacific and 1:00 PM Eastern. See you soon.