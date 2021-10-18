The OLED-toting Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook has arrived at Best Buy but…

Last week, we received a tip that Lenovo’s upcoming Snapdragon-powered Duet 5 Chromebook tablet would soon be arriving at select Costco stores. We don’t have a solid release date for that model at this time and the 13.3″ tablet has yet to show up on Costco’s website. Thankfully, this isn’t the only configuration of the Duet 5 that’s coming to market and now we have a new listing to share for the more desirable 8GB/128GB model. Before you go grabbing your wallet, there’s a little detail we need to cover.

This version of the Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook is the one that will likely be the top pick for most consumers as it comes with a much-needed 8GB of RAM and it gets an ample 128GB of storage for a retail price of $499. Granted, you can get Chromebooks that are way more powerful than this Snapdragon tablet for about the same money but the Lenovo Duet 5 is the first of its kind in the Chrome OS space and this price wasn’t really unexpected. You get a crispy 13.3″ OLED display, detachable keyboard, quad-speakers, and what we presume will be a premium build quality. All this plus USI compatibility and dual cameras at 5MP and 8MP in a device that should get at least 12 solid hours of use on a single charge.

All that to say, the Lenovo 5 Duet just popped up on Best Buy’s website but you cant’ buy it, yet. The listing is currently showing as “sold out” which likely means it simply hasn’t made it into the store’s inventory at this point. The good news is that Best Buy generally doesn’t list products until it is very close to the time for the actual release. This means we could see the Duet 5 Chromebook available from the retailer any day now. With any luck, the new Lenovo 5 Duet 2-in-1 will go on sale before the holiday shopping season starts and I wouldn’t be surprised if you’ll be able to pick up the very unique tablet for as little as $350 in the coming months. Until then, you can just bookmark the Best Buy page below and keep track of when it is listed. Of course, we’ll update you when it officially becomes available. Hopefully, we’ll have a review unit in hand sooner than later. Stay tuned.

