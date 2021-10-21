And just like that, Chrome OS 94 is rolling out again

Just yesterday we reported on the fact that Chrome OS 94 had stopped rolling out to users. Sure, many Chromebook owners had already upgraded, but that obviously didn’t mean every user had made the jump. For the past few days it seems the update server was rolled back to M93 and those looking to make the upgrade to M94 were unable to do so. We reached out to Google for a reason, but no issues were indicated that were big enough to pause the update.

Instead, we were simply made aware that Chrome OS 94 is once again available to users and after checking the update server, this is definitely the case. Just as it was last week, most devices are ready to receive the latest version of Chrome OS right now. If you were waiting for the update, no further work on your part should be necessary as the server should point you to the latest build right away.

As a reminder, updating your Chromebook is quick and simple, and you can check the version you have right now by heading to Settings > About Chrome OS > Version. If you aren’t currently on version 94, you can click the Check for updates button and your device will ping the server for the latest build of the OS.

As we’re talking about device updates, remember this is the final 6-week update to Chrome OS and moving forward, we’ll skip over Chrome OS 95 and jump to Chrome OS 96 on the last day of November, two weeks after Chrome 96 hits the desktop browser. With this move or with the update to Chrome OS 97 in the first week of January, we fully expect to see LaCrOS become the new version of the Chrome browser on Chromebooks, thus getting the update schedule for both Chrome and Chrome OS in-sync, every 4 weeks as we begin 2022.