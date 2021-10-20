The Chrome OS 94 update roll-out has been halted, but we don’t know why

Thanks to a few messages here and there on the web, we’ve been made aware that the Chrome OS 94 update that began rolling out last week has apparently been halted. After hearing reports that users were unable to update their Chromebooks over the past few days, we took a look and realized – based on data from the Chrome OS update servers – all devices that had previously been listed as updated to Chrome OS 94 were now downgraded to Chrome OS 93 instead.

The big question is why. What was so broken that devices aren’t being allowed to update to Chrome OS 94 at this point? I have 94 on all of our office Chromebooks that aren’t currently in Canary and I’ve not noticed anything out of sorts. Looking at the forums, there are some app issues with the Lenovo Duet cropping up, but that hardly seems like a good reason to roll back an update for every single Chromebook. We’ve reached out to Google to see if there’s an issue they want to share and will update if we hear anything solid.

What you should expect

First off, if you are already on Chrome OS 94, you won’t be reverted automatically. Instead, you’ll stay on this version unless you do something to alter that fact. As I said, I’ve not run into anything out of the ordinary thus far as I’ve been between a few different Chromebooks over the last week. Your mileage may vary, but the issues with Chrome OS 94 don’t seem too widespread from what we can tell. Eventually, once the issue is dealt with, the update servers will roll back up to M94 and most people won’t even know that anything happened at all.

How to revert if you are having issues

We’ve talked about the process of rolling back your version of Chrome OS if necessary. With this pause in the update, the issues must be bad enough that Google decided to stop the roll-out. With that being the case, some of you reading this are likely running into whatever problems caused Google to take action in the first place. If that is you, there is a way to manually roll your Chromebook back to Chrome OS 93 – assuming that was your last version of the OS. You can follow this link to a post with instructions or watch the video below to learn how to quickly revert if you want to go that route.

It is highly likely that Google will have a fix for this out in the very near future, but until then, we hope this helped some of you who are either looking to update to Chrome OS 94 or are having issues with it currently. Again, we’ll try our best to find out what is going on and relay that to you here on the site once we know more definitively, so be sure to get subscribed below so you don’t miss it.